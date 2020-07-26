Say no to bans

We are living in the 21st century, the era of technology and digital media. Everything is getting digital and our neighbouring countries are progressing a lot when it comes to technology. YouTube is a source of income for many – as well as used by many social activists. They raise their voice on social media so they become the voice of the victim. Social media is now the voice of those who are unable to reach those in power.

Every person has their own personal opinion; suppressing their voice is no solution. They’ll just find another resource or another platform where they can share their views. If YouTube gets banned in Pakistan, it will impact a lot of people. The country needs more advancement in every aspect, including technology. We need our courts to support the people, and try to make our country more stable.

Syedda Fatima Rizwan

Karachi