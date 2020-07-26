Karachi in the rain

The monsoon rain becomes a nuisance instead of a relief from the scorching heat for the people of Karachi because many of the city’s areas drown in rainwater, resulting in terrible traffic chaos. I feel frustrated when I watch images of traffic jams in different areas of the country's financial capital after every Monsoon rain because it’s drainage infrastructure has not improved for the last almost 50 years.

I remember that once sometime in 1970 I had gone for some work in a company situated near Karachi airport and when I was returning after work to my home at New Chali near Denso Hall, it started raining heavily. The bus I was in could not go beyond Empress Market due to the flooded roads and it offloaded all the passengers there. When the rain stopped, I had to walk to my home in the rainwater which was at some places shoulder high. It’s a shame that we haven’t been able to solve the rainwater drainage problem in the economic capital of Pakistan during the last 50 years. I request the concerned authorities to take immediate measures to solve this problem. We don’t have this rainwater drainage problem in Lahore which looks to me like Paris vs Karachi during the monsoon season.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

Lahore