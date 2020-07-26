The NAB process

The National Accountability Bureau has replied in strong words to the Chaudhry brothers who had moved the Lahore High Court in connection with a joint petition challenging three 20-year old inquiries against them by the accountability body. NAB told the court the Chaudhrys, and notably the sons of Ch Shujaat Hussain, had accumulated large amounts of money between 1985 and 2018 as well as more shareholdings and other assets. The five witnesses named by the Chaudhrys’ defence team as persons who had sent large amounts of money to them denied having done so. The money totaled millions of rupees, also involved other members of the family and coming against an ally of the government will be an embarrassment for the PTI. The Chaudhrys were previously reported to be annoyed over the references being brought against them, and there had been rumours of possible turmoil in Punjab stemming from their displeasure with the ruling party.

However, now that the reference has been filed and the charges made it will become necessary for the Chaudhrys to provide better answers and better explanations to the questions that have been raised. The acquisition of such large amounts of funds over the period of a relatively short number of years will naturally need to be answered to the satisfaction of the court. This is one of the first major NAB references against an ally of the PTI government and as such will be of considerable interest to all political observers. There has been conjecture by some political analysts and several members of the opposition that the reference was brought as a means to prevent the Chaudhrys from making any political move in the Punjab. It is of course impossible to verify this.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court has said that in matters of accountability the final word must rest with NAB. Responding to the large number of pending accountability cases before accountability courts in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other places the SC has asked for cabinet approval to set up 120 more accountability courts so that cases can be handled promptly and without the long delays we are currently seeing. This will obviously be a huge service to the accountability process in general. What is even more significant is the chief justice’s advice to the accountability bureau to focus on quality of evidence and not mere quantity or anecdotal accounts. What we need to understand is that there have been far too many instances of NAB being openly found wanting in the way it has conducted cases, targeted individuals and tried to make flimsy charges stick. Needless to say, that makes it very difficult for anyone to trust the process of accountability in the country – even when most would acknowledge and agree that we desperately need across-the-board accountability. What we do not need is an accountability body that is seen by the opposition and by the majority of independent observers as biased or politically tainted.