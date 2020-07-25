SHO suspended

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has suspended the station house officers Nasir Bagh following allegation by a tribesman of torturing him in custody. The IGP directed the senior superintendent of police operations to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit its report. A tribesman from Jamrud leveled allegations that he was arrested by the Nasir Bagh Police where he was tortured by the cops, causing him serious wounds. The officials, however, said the accused was having serious skin infection who was released immediately after his arrest. The officials said the accused was also arrested by the Jamrud police last month and he remained in jail.