Saarc varsity acting president replaced

KARACHI: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has removed the Acting President of Saarc University (South Asian University) Dr AVS Ramesh Chandra from his post and called him back to the Ministry of External Affairs and replacing him with senior professor Rajan Kumar Mohanty.

Earlier, on a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. AVS Ramesh Chandra had refunded the salary and allowance of Rs3.2 million taken as acting president. Indian Foreign Ministry took action against acting president after reports of irregularities at Saarc University. Pakistan as a member country of Saarc had contributed US$4.6 million in last year Operational Budget of SAU. It is the second largest contributor after India but it does not utilise 10% of its student’s quota. So far only 45 Pakistani students graduated from the University in last 10 years while spending US$8 million in last 10 years for the University.