Nine drug pushers arrested

GUJRANWALA: Police have arrested nine drug pushers here. The police arrested Salman, Allah Ditta, Ahsan, Javed, Bilal, Aqeel and Pervez and recovered 1,510 grams charas and 10 litres liquor from them. CIA police arrested Saleem,, Hassan and Shahroz and recovered two pistols from them. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.