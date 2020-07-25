close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

Nine drug pushers arrested

National

GUJRANWALA: Police have arrested nine drug pushers here. The police arrested Salman, Allah Ditta, Ahsan, Javed, Bilal, Aqeel and Pervez and recovered 1,510 grams charas and 10 litres liquor from them. CIA police arrested Saleem,, Hassan and Shahroz and recovered two pistols from them. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

