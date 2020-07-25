8 cops infected with corona given relief cheques

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Ghias Gul Friday distributed relief cheques of Rs 25,000 each to eight police constables who were infected with the coronavirus. The cops had isolated themselves at homes and defeated the coronavirus and now are performing their duties efficiently. The District Police Officer released Rs 200,000 for Covid-19 affected cops. On the occasion, the District Police Officer urged the cops to serve citizens with dedication and the police department is always with them at any difficult time.