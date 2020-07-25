Action against Food Dept officials demanded

JHANG: Office-bearers of the Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry and owners of flourmills on Friday demanded the Punjab government take action against the District Food Department local officials who illegally blocked official wheat supply to four flourmills under the pressure of Municipal Corporation officials.

Talking to journalists, the JCCI members said that four flourmills were functioning since 45 years ago on Toba Tek Singh Road when there was no residential locality.

They pointed out that with the passage of time, the MC officials started allowing construction of houses in the area without making plan of proper sewerage system. As a result, they added, sewerage water started overflowing in the streets of the locality and the situation became worst after the recent rains. The MC officials instead of upgrading the sewerage lines started accusing the mills, they told. The office-bearers alleged when the MC officials failed to justify their illegal permission about the construction of houses in the industrial zone, they started halting wheat supply to flour mills by the Food Department to get funds for the purpose. They said because of the unjustified action of the Food Department officials, the flour bags supply in the city had started halting.