Sindh Info minister claims Farogh to fight Kulbhushan’s case

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that although Barrister Farogh Nasim has once again taken the oath of office as the federal minister but he has to once more step down from his ministerial position to fight the case of the captive Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. “Today a federal minister has again taken oath but I have just received the news that he will once again tender his resignation as he has to fight the case of Kulbhushan,” said the Sindh information minister while talking to newsmen here at the Sindh Assembly building on Friday. "He will have to tender resignation once again as he will soon become the lawyer of Kulbhushan. Later, the President sahib has to once more take his oath,” said the Sindh information minister while talking about Barrister Farogh Naseem. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had always talked about the entire Pakistan as the People's Party has never played the Sindh Card. He said that PPP would do agitation against the ill-advised policies of the federal government keeping in view the Standard Operating Procedures against the spread of coronavirus. He said that they knew well how to protect the culture of Sindh. He said that the culture of Sindh was an ancient culture as the adverse statements of the spokesman of the federal government had no effect on it. He said that the opposition political parties in the country would soon convene an All Parties Conference and the decisions reached in the APC would be fully acted upon.