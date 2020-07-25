‘Integrity’ of charity founder restored after probe finds no wrongdoing

LONDON: The founder of the Muslim charity Penny Appeal has been reinstated to his full place on the board of trustees after a lengthy investigation into allegations of misconduct established that the founder had done nothing wrong. Adeem Younis had been subjected to a failed attempted coup in September 2019 by the then CEO of the charity Aamer Naeem who himself resigned under a cloud less than two months later in December 2019. He was investigated by the Charity Commission, which regulates charities in the United Kingdom, and the charity’s internal investigations system and cleared by both. The News had broken the news surrounding the issues at the charity and the dramatic manner in which the charity’s founder was removed from his position while he was in Pakistan visiting the sites with actress Mehwish Hayat and Dragons’ Den star James Cann.