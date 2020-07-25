Man, woman killed for ‘honour’

MANSEHRA: A man and a woman were killed in the name of honour in Nakot area in the limits of Khaki Police Station in the wee hours of Friday.“The in-laws of a woman first killed her and later on her alleged paramour and threw the latter’s body on the nearby fields,” Asim Bukhari, the SHO Khaki Police Station, told reporters. The body of the woman, who was married off some six months ago, was found at one of the rooms of her residence while the body of the man was found outside her residence in the fields. “The in-laws of the slain woman, stated to be residents of Kohistan, fled the area following the double murder and police have been conducting raids at the possible hideouts to arrest them,” said Bukhari. He said that according to preliminary investigation, the slain man used to come to Nakot area to meet the slain woman and in-laws of latter killed both of them. The bodies were taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from where police handed over them to their respective families after medico-legal formalities. It would be pertinent to mention here that four people, including two women, were killed in the name of honour in the district during the last one week.