Health officers complete training

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), on Friday, completed the training of 313 district health officers (DHO) to carry out action against quacks across the province. In the second and last phase of the joint training, held with the support of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 208 officers of the district health authorities (DHAs) of five remaining divisions were imparted training, which included 49 officers of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi 46, 42 each of Lahore and Faisalabad while 29 were of the Sargodha Division. In the first phase during the last week, 105 officers, including District Officers Health, DOH Medical Services, DOH Human Resource, Deputy District Officer Health and Senior Medical Officers Rural Health Centres were trained. PHC CEO Dr Shoaib Khan said that the joint trainings would give a huge impetus to the anti-quackery drive, and ultimately lead to the complete elimination of quackery from the province.