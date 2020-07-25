UET residences not to be renovated

LAHORE: Struggling with financial crisis, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has told its employees residing in the facilities provided by the university that UET would no more carry out renovation or alteration work at their residences. Through a notice to the staff, the management made it clear that only basic and necessary maintenance task of urgent nature would be carried out. It also noted that the UET Colony Maintenance Cell would provide installation services while material/repair would be arranged/paid by the tenant at his/her own cost.