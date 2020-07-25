‘Creation of Seraiki province just demand of PPP’

MULTAN: PPP Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Haidar Gilani has said that creation of the Seraiki province is a principal demand of his party since long.

Talking to journalists here on Friday, the PPP leader said that the PPP would not accept any other option except creation of the Seraiki province.

MPA Syed Ali Haidar Gilani alleged that the government was making efforts to discredit a genuine demand of the masses for another province, which never ever materialised by any government in the past.

The government created a rift between Multan and Bahawalpur in the name of the South Punjab Administrative Secretariat, he added.

The government was sowing the seed of hatred between Multan and Bahawalpur divisions, he claimed. He said that the government was playing with the people of this remote region.

He said that the political stakeholders must think of a solution to the present disorder being promoted by the government. Syed Ali Haidar Gilani said that the PPP was making honest efforts for the solution of the present crisis instead of promoting controversies between Multan and Bahawalpur cities.

Responding to a query, he suggested a solution and said that the newly-elected assembly of the South Punjab province should decide establishment of capital or secretariat headquarter.

The PPP government in its last tenure had constituted a constitutional province commission headed by Senator Farhatullah Babar, which had done a historic job and justified creation of a new province after consulting numbers of political activists, Seraiki nationalists, public servants and largely discussed logical grounds for the creation of the South Punjab province, he added.

He said that the PPP had created a separate structure of party organisation and formed autonomous south Punjab party chapters as an unbreakable commitment with the creation of the province.