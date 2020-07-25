Pigeon contest claims life

TOBA TEK SINGH: A quarrel over a pigeon contest claimed the life of a man at Chak 94/JB on Friday. According to Gojra Sadr police, Muhammad Umair and his brother Muhammad Zubair exchanged harsh words with Mudassar Saif, 32, and Azhar Hameed, 26, over a pigeon flying contest. On the day of the incident, Zubair and his brother allegedly shot at and injured Mudassar and Azhar. Rescue-1122 staffers shifted the injured to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital where Mudassar died and the doctors referred Azhar to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

Shaukat Ali of Chak 515/GB was traveling in a van when his opponents attacked him and injured him at Rajana. A lawyer, Imtiaz ul Hassan Baloch, who was also in the van, sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to at Faisalabad Allied Hospital where Shaukat died. Meanwhile, Kamalia tehsil bar association members observed strike against attack on the lawyer and demanded immediate arrest of the attackers.