20 shops sealed for violation of corona SOPs

FAISALABAD: Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Friday sealed20 shops at Karkhana Bazaar on the charge of violation of corona SOPs. The police also seized more than 20 motorcycles from illegal parking. The AC had visited eight bazaars of Clock Tower to check the implementation of anti-corona SOPs and took action on the violation.

‘Plants Ensure Better Environment’: DC Muhammad Ali has said that plants ensure better environment and it is moral duty of every citizen to plant maximum plants for healthy atmosphere. He expressed these view while planted a sapling in D Ground on Friday. Describing the tree plantation campaign as a national duty, the DC said that every citizen should fulfill his responsibility of planting maximum trees. The DC said that plants were a beautiful masterpiece of nature and full participation of all sections, including the government, in the Plant for Pakistan campaign was essential. He said that a target of planting more than 100,000 saplings had been set in current season.

Meanwhile, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool demolished 10 illegal shops established on government’s graveyard land at Chak 61/JB.