PPPP calls for new accountability law

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Friday said the worst kind of political engineering had happened and pygmies were imposed on Pakistan.

“There is need for a new accountability law with consensus in which there is no political victimization and the accountability is done across the board,” said PPPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah while addressing a press conference along with Palwasha Khan and Nazir Dhoki at the Sindh House here.

Palwasha Khan called for constitution of a JIT on the issue of Raymond Davis to expose those who facilitated his escape.

“The NAB-Niazi nexus has been exposed. They demanded the release of people in NAB's custody,” she said.

Dr Nafisa Shah said the NAB was arresting opposition politicians whereas the government members were roaming about.

“Jahangir Tareen has fled the country and his name was not on the ECL,” she said.

She said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his first speech in the National Assembly had called Prime Minister Imran Khan 'selected', as the selected had come to power with a hundred day programme but after 7,00 days, the selected have taken a U-turn and nothing else.

She said the PTI had claimed a lot but was doing nothing to give any relief to the people.

“The prices of oil, sugar and flour have been increased and the tariffs of electricity and gas bills have been increased. The government has left agriculture at the mercy of locusts,” she said.

Replying to a question, she said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was trying to hold the APC but unfortunately, Shahbaz Sharif's health was deteriorating.

She said the Presidency was issuing illegal ordinances and notifications.

“Osama Bin Laden is called a Shaheed and when the PTI is asked questions in this regard Ehsanullah Ehsan threatens the PPP leadership,” she said.

She said the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa was asked to present herself before the FBR officials and on the other hand, Zulfi Bukhari says he was sorry that he could not file his tax returns. “How Zulfi Bukhari is signing contracts in Dubai?” she asked.

She said the government was introducing an ordinance to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Palwasha Khan said three main ministries had been handed over to imported people.

“These imported people are laying off poor people of Pakistan. Zulfi Bukhari is illegally signing contracts in Dubai,” she said and asked who had authorized him to sign these contracts.

She said the Ministry of Water had been given to an American citizen.

“Advisor to the PM on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh is a partner in a company "New Silk" which is an Indian company,” she said.

Palwasha Khan said the owner of Abraj Group was Prime Minister Imran Khan's close friend and his financier.