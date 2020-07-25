Two missing cousins found dead

BUREWALA: Two cousins, who were missing from Thursday, were found dead in Aariwala area of Tehsil Mailsi on Friday. The police recovered the bodies of Nasir and Majid and shifted them to a hospital for postmortem.

Families of police martyrs given gifts: Gift hampers, ration, cash and bouquets were distributed among the family members of 14 martyrs of Vehari police to pay homage on the occasion of National Police Martyrs' Day here on Friday. On the directives of Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir, the National Police Martyrs' Day was observed to pay tributes to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs. On the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Ehsanullah Chohan said he saluted all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and properties of the people.He said the martyrs of Vehari police are source of pride for us.

Rickshaw driver killed on road: A rickshaw driver was killed while another sustained injuries in an accident near Chak 217/EB on Friday. Umar Farooq and Muhammad Adnan were on their way to Burewala when a bus hit their rickshaw on Lahore Road. As a result, Umar Farooq died on the spot while Muhammad Adnan sustained injuries. Gaggo police have started investigation.