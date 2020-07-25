14 Chinese engineers test corona positive

BAHAWALPUR: Fourteen Chinese engineers, working on a power project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, tested corona positive here on Friday.

The Mepco officials said that the Chinese engineers were working on a high transmission lines project under the supervision of National Transmission and Dispatch Company when they tested positive. Bahawalpur COVID-19 focal person Dr Zakir told The News that corona tests were conducted of 61 persons, including engineers, and out of them, 14 tested positive. He said that treatment of the infected Chinese had begun and they were shifted to the Bahawalpur Civil Hospital. Dr Zakir said that the names of Chinese engineers were Jinrong, Zhihua, Qingmin, Kiang Kai, Qiang, Zhang Ziong, Songlin, Wang Haoliang, Wu Weiping, Hu Lee, Chen Lin and Wang Yong.

Girl dies, 6 hurt in rain-related incidents: A girl died while six others sustained injuries in different rain-related incidents here and in Bahawalnagar districts on Friday. Reportedly, Iqra died when the roof of her house collapsed at Qureshi Colony Bahawalnagar. In another incident, the roof of the house of Muhammad Saddiq collapsed at Chak 25/3-R Tehsil Haroonabad. As a result, five members of the family were injured. In yet another incident, a wall of a house collapsed during heavy rain at Adda 42 Mor. As a result, an unidentified woman was injured.

DROWNS IN CANAL: A youth drowned in a canal near Mandi Sadiq Gunj on Friday. Abu Sufyan was taking bath in the canal when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned.