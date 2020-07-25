Train stop allowed

close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
July 25, 2020

National

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has allowed 13-Up/14-Down Awam Express train to stop at Gujranwala Cantt Railway Station for two minutes. The train runs between Peshawar and Karachi via Lahore. According to a notification issued here on Friday, the stopover was allowed temporarily for three months to facilitate the people of the area.

