Train stop allowed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has allowed 13-Up/14-Down Awam Express train to stop at Gujranwala Cantt Railway Station for two minutes. The train runs between Peshawar and Karachi via Lahore. According to a notification issued here on Friday, the stopover was allowed temporarily for three months to facilitate the people of the area.