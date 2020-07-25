Buzdar calls on PM third time in a few days

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

The matters relating to development projects in the province came under discussion. This is the third meeting of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with Prime Minister Imran Khan in a few days.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation and development projects for the province, a PM Office press release said.