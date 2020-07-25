Govt boosting exports thru incentives to businessmen: Razak

LAHORE: PM’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said the government is vigorously following a prudent policy to boost export and minimise import for the economic stability through offering lucrative package of incentives to industrialists and businessmen.

He said this Friday while talking to a high-level delegation of United Business Group led by Saarc Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik. Razak Dawood said the government is working on short and long term policies simultaneously to boost economy besides accelerating the pace of industrialisation on top priority.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always attached great importance to private sector and directed to address business community’s problems. Other members of the delegation included SM Muneer, Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, Sohail Altaf, Zafar Bakhtawari, Malik Sohail Hussain, Waqar Ahmad Mian and Rehmatullah Javed. The adviser was of the opinion that due to business-friendly policies of the government, Pakistan has climbed 28 points on the World Bank’s ease of doing business index that has given an encouraging signal to the investors from abroad. He said Japan, Vietnam and South Korea as well as the other Pacific and South East Asian markets would also be connected as the government would negotiate with these countries for promotion of trade.

He assured the delegation that all their viable proposals and legitimate demands will be given due weightage in policy making process and necessary directions will be issued to quarters concerned for their solution. Federal secretary commerce was also present on the occasion.