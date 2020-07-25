Soldier martyred in N Waziristan firing

MIRANSHAH: A soldier embraced martyrdom and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident at Edak village in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan, sources said on Friday.

The sources said that a vehicle of the security forced was on its way from Miranshah to Bannu when unidentified gunmen attacked it at Edak village in Mir Ali. A soldier was martyred and three others were injured in the attack. The martyred solider was identified as Mansoor. The injured soldiers, including Lance Naik Ghaffar, Naik Asif and Sepoy Umar, were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu.