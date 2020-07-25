JI Nowshera to stage anti-govt protest on 27th

NOWSHERA: The Jamaat-e-Islami local chapter has announced to stage a protest on Monday against price-hike, unemployment, lawlessness, administrative and financial mismanagement and alleged illegal checking points set up by police and Customs.

This was stated by the JI Nowshera chapter president Rifatullah Khan at a press conference. He was accompanied by vice-president Inayatur-Rehman, Dost Muhammad Khan, Samiu Rehman Yousafi and Nadir Shah. The JI leaders said they would stage a protest and sit-in to highlight the problems faced by the masses. They said there were over 6,000 shops in Nowshera, which were allegedly dealing in non-duty paid cloth but the Customs officials instead of moving against them were teasing those at so-called checkpoints on roads who buy cloth to meet own needs.

The JI leaders said such acts by the Customs staff were leading to hatred for the government functionaries, which was a highly deplorable practice. They believed all the government departments had been hit by financial anomalies and corruption, adding the government and the country had been taken hostage by the mafias, including sugar and flour mafias. Meanwhile, JI KP chapter chief, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan alleged that the Customs staff was hand in glove with smugglers.

Talking to the media, he alleged that the Customs staff was facilitating the smugglers, which on the one hand, was causing a huge loss to the local fabric industry and the money thus earned was being misused, on the other.