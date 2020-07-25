Farmers of tail-end areas stage protest for due share of water

SUKKUR: A large number of farmers from the tail-end areas of various irrigation outlets of Shadi irrigation subdivision of Tando Bago staged a demonstration outside the local press club against the water crisis in their respective areas on Friday. While talking to media persons, the leaders of ‘Save Badin Action Committee’, including Azizullah Dero, Lala Tajmal Hussain, Ali Nawaz Shaikh and others, strongly criticised the officials of both SIDA and irrigation department, claiming them to have miserably failed in providing water judiciously to the tail-end areas of Badin district. They said thousands of farmers had already suffered huge losses due to damage to rice crops, which needed sufficient water. The protestors claimed that there was enough water at Kotri Barrage but the officials did not bother to provide due share of water to the poor farmers mainly due to the blockade in Phuleli Canal near Matli Town. They said the officials of SIDA, instead of providing them their due share of water, were illegally diverting the flow in the command area of Sukkur Barrage. The leaders said it was a sheer injustice as most of the tail-end areas were suffering due to an acute water shortage, and the local farmers could not cultivate rice crop, the chief crop of the season.