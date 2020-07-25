Posting of Maulana Fazl’s brother as DC Central in Karachi criticised

SUKKUR: The members of the civil society in Sindh along with legal experts have strongly condemned the posting of Zia-ur-Rehman, brother of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, an officer of Provincial Management Services (PMS), Government of Khyber Pakhutunkhwa, as a deputy commissioner, district Central, Karachi. The intellectuals, writers, columnists and representatives of the civil society, including Naseer Memon, Amar Sindhu, Qasim Rajper, and Prof Dr Abdul Majeed Chandio said it was a sheer violation of the service rules and an inappropriate step. The provincial bureaucracy and civil society were upset with the decision, especially the competent officers, who were waiting their deserved promotions. They said it was also a violation of the order of Supreme Court of Pakistan, which restrained the Sindh government through CrOP 89/2011 and CRP 193/2013 to appoint any deputing officers from Balochistan, other provinces and federal government, and said to send back to their mother departments. They said more than two dozen section officers from other provinces of the Office Management Group (OMG) are currently occupying the posts of deputy secretaries in Sindh. They said it was the result of the political adjustment that came after the meeting among PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F chief Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. They said the political adjustment on the resources of the people of Sindh cannot be accepted by any segment of the population, adding that the PPP wanted to convince its political allies through giving seats in the Senate and the posts of senior civil service officials in Sindh.

They said the PPP could not deceive people through number plates of their vehicles and masks made up of Sindhi Ajrak, saying as the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wore a face mask made up of Sindhi Ajrak was a deceiving tactic. They said brother of Fazul-ur-Rehman is an officer of KPK not federal government and according to the rules, a Sindh government officer could not be posted in any other province and vice-versa. They said the brother of Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman was an employee of PTCL and later, he was illegally absorbed in the PMG group in KPK and became commissioner for refugees in federal government but the federal cabinet removed him from that position. It is pertinent to mention that he is also facing NAB references.