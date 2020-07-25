Trump, Saudi crown prince discuss economic recovery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and “re-energizing global economies” during a telephone call, the White House said. The two leaders also discussed regional and bilateral issues and the prince “reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership”.