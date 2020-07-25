close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
Newsdesk
July 25, 2020

Trump, Saudi crown prince discuss economic recovery

World

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and “re-energizing global economies” during a telephone call, the White House said. The two leaders also discussed regional and bilateral issues and the prince “reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership”.

