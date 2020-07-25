close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
July 25, 2020

Lebanese official finds he has COVID-19 at lunch with French FM

July 25, 2020

BEIRUT: A senior Lebanese official said on Friday he had taken bad news of testing positive for COVID-19 during a lunch with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. “I received a telephone call from the hospital saying the test was positive, so naturally I left the lunch and informed all those present,” Hadi Hashem, head of the Lebanese foreign minister’s office, told the local OTV broadcaster.

