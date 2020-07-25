close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
AFP
July 25, 2020

Trump son’s virus-shuttered school won’t reopen fully

World

AFP
July 25, 2020

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump wants US schools closed by the coronavirus pandemic to reopen fully, but the private school attended by his son Barron won’t be one of them, its principal said Friday. St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, just outside Washington in the state of Maryland, said it is still deciding whether to teach fully online in the new school year or to adopt a “hybrid” model in which limited numbers of children can attend in person.

