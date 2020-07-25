Columbus statues removed from Chicago parks

CHICAGO: Two statues of Christopher Columbus were taken down in Chicago early Friday, amid a reckoning in the United States about the Italian explorer’s controversial role in the history of the Americas. The statue in the city’s Grant Park — cloaked in plastic — came down in the early hours as small groups of onlookers watched.

“It feels great seeing the statue come down,” one resident, Brenda Armenta, told AFP. A second statue of the navigator long hailed as the so-called discoverer of “The New World” came down in Arrigo Park, on the edge of Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood. Statues of Columbus and other figures connected to colonialism and slavery have been torn from their plinths in the United States and around the world in the wake of protests sparked by the May killing in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed African American, in Minneapolis. The office of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement carried by local media that the statues had been “temporarily removed... until further notice” at her direction. The move “comes in response to demonstrations that became unsafe for both protesters and police.