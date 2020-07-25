Havelian-Thakot Highway likely to be opened before Eid

Islamabad : In order to open Havelian-Thakot Highway for traffic before Eidul Azha, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum visited the project site on Friday and gave necessary instructions to the officers and staff posted there. Senior officers of the NHA were also present on the occasion.

Giving instructions, Chairman NHA said necessary coordination with National Highways and Motorways Police shall be made to open the road for traffic before the upcoming Eid. He said the tunnels located on this highway shall be made bright.