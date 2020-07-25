Two injured in gas blast

Rawalpindi : Two persons sustained burn injuries when a blast occurred due to gas leakage in a two-storey building on Adiyala Road here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the blast occurred in a hotel due to gas leakage as the pipeline was not properly connected with the stove when someone lit the matchstick to burn the stove.

Resultantly, the fire erupted and engulfed the whole building.

Soon after the blast, rescue workers, firefighters, and police rushed to the site to rescue the victims.

The Rescue teams doused the flames and shifted the injured identified as Muhammad Maqsood 25 and Muhammad Khurram 38 to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where their condition is stated to be stable.