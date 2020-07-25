RPO inaugurates welfare projects for Pindi police

Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik Friday inaugurated welfare projects for Rawalpindi Police, says a press release.

The newly launched projects include a modern mess hall having an auditorium equipped with the latest gadgets and comfortable seating, gymnasium with latest workout facilities, library hall, and cafeteria. Mess Hall has been accredited to Martyred constable Altaf Hussain (Tamgha-e-Shujaat). The auditorium has been named after Sub Inspector Irshad Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer Sohail Habib Tajik said that the welfare of force is his first priority. The RPO also checked the food and praised its quality.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas briefed the RPO about the new facilities and refurbished projects.

He said that the auditorium will be utilised for meetings, events, and recreational/educational purposes. The CPO said that the process of providing facilities for the constabulary will continue for the welfare of force and many other projects are in finalization phases.