Two arrested

The police arrested two robbers of a gang identified as Muzamil Shah and Wali Khan. Police also recovered the snatched vehicle, mobile phones, cash, motorbike, and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoities and snatching valuables at gunpoint in twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.