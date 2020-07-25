close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 25, 2020

Two arrested

Islamabad

Islamabad: Khanna Police arrested two gangsters and recovered the snatched vehicle, mobile phones, cash, motorbike and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The police arrested two robbers of a gang identified as Muzamil Shah and Wali Khan. Police also recovered the snatched vehicle, mobile phones, cash, motorbike, and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of dacoities and snatching valuables at gunpoint in twin cities. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

