BBH gets 25,600 PPE kits

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with Telenor Pakistan, handed over 25,600 low and high-exposure Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The low-exposure kits included 6,000 non-woven disposable gowns, latex hand gloves and shoe covers each, and 400 medicated goggles and N-95 masks each totaling up to 18,800.

The high-exposure kits included 3,000 pairs of latex hand gloves and shoe covers each, 200 medicated goggles, 200 N-95 masks, and 400 autoclavable Tyvek Suits totaling up to 6,800.

Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq, Advisor PRCS Amjad Pervaiz, Director Sustainability Telenor Pakistan Faraz Shahid, officers, BBSH doctors, and volunteers were present on the occasion.