Islamabad : A narrow and curvy stretch of the scenic Pharilla Track offers exciting moments to trekkers who find beautiful pine trees, small streams and panoramic view of the nearby areas during the gentle walk from Monal Restaurant to top of the Margalla Hills.

There is a mid-point where trekkers usually take rest and enjoy food and cold drinks amid a cool and calm environment. The visitors also use mountain bikes to reach this point but it takes expertise and determination to carry out such kind of adventure.

Pharilla Bangla is one of those rest houses, located on a beautiful top ridge spot in the Margalla Hills. It is located at around 9km from the Pir Sohawa road and one can also reach there using jeep and mountain bikes.

“We hiked around 9-km long track to reach Pharilla Forest Rest House. It needs lots of energy and stamina but things get easier when you hike with a group of friends,” said Nasir Binori, a trekker.

When the visitors reach the Pharilla Forest Rest House they met a real surprise because this haunted old structure and its mysterious surroundings remind them of the images from any horror movie.

The forest rest house is one of the many gorgeous structures built by the British government in these hilly areas for postal services.

The postmen of that era used to stay overnight in this "Bangla", as they are called, during their travel to deliver mail in the remote areas.

The tour operators arrange visits on a regular basis in the summer season and hikers from all over the country hire their services to visit this place.

“This place is so mysterious and I think I can spend not a single minute here after sunset. But still, this place is worth seeing because it is naturally well decorated and embellished with tree cover,” said Sofia Naz, a trekker.