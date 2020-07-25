Another day without death due to COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district witnessed another day without a report of any death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 though another 53 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 20600 of which 436 patients have already lost their lives due to the disease.

The majority of people have already started thinking that the COVID-19 outbreak has lost its severity and is about to meet its end soon but according to health experts, it is a misperception among the general public. It is for the fifth time since May 23 that a day has been passed without reporting any death due to COVID-19. Earlier, there were no deaths reported from the twin cities on July 1, July 3, July 8 and July 18.

The outbreak may have met its social ending as according to historians, the pandemics have two types of endings, first medical when the cases started diminishing and the other, social ending when the fear of the disease starts vanishing among the general public.

Many health experts believe that majority of individuals have already started taking precautionary measures lightly to avoid COVID-19 and even a good number of people have started propagated ideas that there is no need of following any SOPs as COVID-19 has nothing in real.

They say that if the concerned authorities want people to follow SOPs seriously, the authorities themselves should take up the matter as serious as it is and should not relax or implement ‘partial’ or ‘smart’ lockdowns illogically.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that 53 new patients were tested positive from twin cities in the last 24 hours including 44 from ICT and nine from the Rawalpindi district.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 5834 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5,217 have already recovered while 274 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added the number of confirmed patients admitted at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities in the district was 104 on Friday while 239 confirmed patients of the disease have been in the home isolation. Another 6,600 suspects of the illness have been under quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district, he said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 did not claim any life in ICT in the last 24 hours from where as many as 44 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 14766 of which 12,023 have recovered while 162 died of the disease according to the National Command and Control Centre.