Sat Jul 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

Appointment of PM’s advisers challenged

Lahore

LAHORE:A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging appointments of unelected advisers and special assistants to the Prime Minister.

In his petition, advocate Nadeem Sarwar, said that Adviser on Finance to the PM Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was neither an MNA, nor a senator, yet he was heading the Ministry of Finance.

“According to Article 92 of the Constitution, only an MNA can perform duties of a federal minister on the prime minister’s recommendation,” said Sarwar. The Article 2(A) states that a non-elected person cannot use the State’s powers and an adviser who is a dual national can be a threat to the country’s security, he added. The petitioner requested the court that PM Khan and his unelected cabinet members to be stopped from working until the court decides on the matter. The advocate has made the PM, his advisers, assistants and Law Minister Farogh Naseem respondents in the case.

