PFA approves special assistance for employees

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority’s Board of Directors has given approval of special assistance for injured and martyred employees while on duty in the 33rd board meeting held at PFA headquarters on Friday.

The board meeting was chaired by PFA Chairman Umar Tanveer Butt. He said that it was decided to provide employment to the widow or a child of the martyr as per the defined policy of the Punjab government. He said a special committee of senior officers has been formed to monitor the pre-qualification process of companies for procurement. According to the vision of the Punjab government, the pre-qualification process will be made more rigorous and transparent, he added. He said that the board had approved a request of the Punjab government for auction of the abandoned/ useless vehicles and buy new ones. The board also approved the Punjab Food Authority annual budget for fiscal year 2020-21. PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that approval was also given to for 50 special security guards to protect the teams. He said that an amendment to Punjab Food Authority license fees was also approved. A special allowance was also approved for bike squads. The authority will also make recruitment on the post of Deputy Director Operations through the Public Service Commission. In the meeting, it was agreed to make the Disposal of Excess Food Regulation more effective under the “Ehsas Program”, he said. On the other hand, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 31 food points and penalised dozens of food business operators with hefty fines while carrying out a routine inspection operation across the province. Food safety teams sealed six food points and disposed of 8,000 litre tainted milk in the northern region.