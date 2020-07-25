IG orders inspection of model police stations

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab directed the AIG complaints to listen to the problems of the citizens coming to open courts by ensuring all SOPs with respect to prevention from coronavirus, and submit weekly progress report to him.

During a meeting at Central Police Office on Friday, the IG said that process of inspection of model police stations and police offices in all the districts should be conducted minutely and inspection should be undertaken by keeping in view the 34 SOPs with respect to inspection and also submits detailed report to him with respect to implementation of every point on a monthly basis.

The additional IG of Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) presented a report of inspection of different districts and said the teams of IAB conducted inspection of around 341 police offices and police stations from January 1 to June 30 across the province whereas 234 inquires were undertaken in all regions of the province. As many as 167 inquiries were completed and 67 were under process.

He said 59 out of 66 complaints received through Chief Minister’s Office had been addressed while seven complaints were further investigated for the facts. Around 155 out of 179 complaints sent by IG Punjab had been addressed and 24 complaints were under investigation for facts.

Security: Security of mosques, imambargahs and religious places remained tightened on Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis.

On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, all SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs.

Cheques: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed distributed cheques among 50 officials infected by coronavirus.

The CCPO said around 426 officials had recovered from coronavirus infection and assumed their duties. He said 24 officials were quarantined and five officials laid down their lives in the line of duty.

PHP: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) additional inspector general held a meeting at the Central Police Office to review the half-yearly performance of the police force. All the regional heads of PHP gave presentations on the performance of their regions during the last six months while prevention of traffic accidents and measures taken against anti-social elements were also discussed.