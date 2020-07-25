Govt, allies on same page, says governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

On this occasion, the governor said that the government and allies were on the same page. Matters regarding the current political situation in the country came under discussion. Both leaders agreed to work together for strengthening the relations between PTI and PML-Q.

The governor said that the oppositions’ attempt to disrupt the alliance between PTI and PML-Q would never be successful. The government is moving forward with allies and PML-Q is fully supporting the government in all matters, he said.

Our allies have confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the governor said adding that we are dealing with current challenges being faced by Pakistan with the support of our allies and it is the result of our successful policies that Pakistan’s image has improved globally.

The governor said that strengthening of national institutes and the country’s prosperity was the government’s top priority. We are utilising all resources for public welfare and mitigating poverty by providing employment opportunities. Talking about the COVID-19 situation on Eidul Azha, he urged upon the people to follow government SOPs and there should be no negligence in the observation of safety protocols against corona if we want to defeat this deadly virus soon, he added. Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that PML-Q believed in providing relief to the general public. As allies, we are standing by the government and we are supporting PTI in the federation as well as Punjab. We are working with the government to resolve public issues and we will soon liberate our people from the clutches of inflation and poverty.

Tiger Force: A meeting chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar reviewed the arrangements in connection with celebrating Tiger Force Day. The meeting held at 9-Aikman Road was attended by Provincial Minister for Special Education Muhammad Akhlaq, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik, Forests Secretary Muhammad Asif, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and Lahore Division Commissioner Danish Afzal whereas Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and all the other divisional commissioners participated in it through video link.

On the occasion of Tiger Force Day, ceremonies would be organised for massive-scale tree plantation through volunteers across the country.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Dar said that the Tiger Force fulfilled its responsibilities in an excellent manner during the corona pandemic. In order to take maximum benefit from the services of the Tiger Force in the tree plantation campaign, it has been decided to increase the number of volunteers and registration in this regard would be opened in the next few days through a mobile phone application. He said that the services of Tiger Force were being utilised in a better way in Punjab.

Malik Amin Aslam said the purpose of celebrating Tiger Force Day was to pay tribute to the volunteers for their outstanding services. He said that the government was providing opportunities to the youths to participate in the process of development of the country.

The chief secretary asked all the divisional commissioners to make arrangements for tree plantation at the district and tehsil level through the volunteers on the occasion of Tiger Force Day, adding that a comprehensive plan should be made within the next five days.