Man dies in road accident

LAHORE:A 35-year-old man died in a road accident in Raiwind on Friday. The victim was identified as Sabir Hussain, a resident of Mian Channu. He was on his way on a bike when a speeding car hit and injured him on Multan Road. He was removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Road accidents: At least 10 people died and 955 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.