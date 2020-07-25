Man dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A 35-year-old man died in a road accident in Raiwind on Friday. The victim was identified as Sabir Hussain, a resident of Mian Channu. He was on his way on a bike when a speeding car hit and injured him on Multan Road. He was removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.
Road accidents: At least 10 people died and 955 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.