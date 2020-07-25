close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

Man dies in road accident

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

LAHORE:A 35-year-old man died in a road accident in Raiwind on Friday. The victim was identified as Sabir Hussain, a resident of Mian Channu. He was on his way on a bike when a speeding car hit and injured him on Multan Road. He was removed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Road accidents: At least 10 people died and 955 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

