PU online exams from August 5

LAHORE:Punjab University Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz has said that online examinations of BA/BSc/Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-II of the university are starting from 5th August, 2020.

He said that date sheet and roll number slips had been made available on website www.pu.edu.pk. He said that the roll number slips of regular students of affiliated colleges had been sent via email on college email addresses. Private and late college students could directly access/print their roll number slips from university website. Since the examinations are online; therefore, the unique valid email address of each student is must. University has opened web portal for students to provide their email addresses. The students not provided their email addresses will not be able to attempt online papers, he added. The examination controller said that mock examinations had been sent to the students via email who have provided their email addresses till 19 July, 2020. Those who are providing their e-mail addresses now will be covered in next phase and their mock exams will be opened in next week. Mock examination is once attemptable for every student and will remain available until 28 July, 2020 at 4pm. Instructions regarding mock and actual examinations have been sent via email to the students. He also asked the students to watch video tutorial at PU’s website as soon as possible to solve their mock examination.