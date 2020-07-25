Two drug pushers arrested

LAHORE:Iqbal Town CIA arrested two drug smugglers and seized charas weighing 7kg from their possession. The accused identified as Mahboob and Shahid had been supplying drugs to various districts after smuggling them from Peshawar for a long time.

Sadr division CIA arrested six alleged thieves who have been identified as Nazia, Shabana, Ladi Bibi, Pathani Bibi, Waheed and Shahid. Islampura and Kahna investigation police reunited a 16-year-old girl, Manahil, and a mother of eight, Shahida, with their families, respectively. Lytton Road investigation police reunited a 24-year-old girl, Maryam Fatma, with her parents.