Humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather continued to prevail in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents are

reaching the central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, windstorm, thunderstorm is expected in upperKhyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Pothohar region, eastern Balochistan, south Punjab and lower Sindh.

On Friday, rainfall was recorded in Balakot, 21mm, Bannu, 4, Cherat, 1, Bahawalpur (airport 6), Muzaffarabad (city 6, airport 01) and Barkhan, 5mm. Highest temperature in the country was recorded in Nokkundi where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 35.8°C and lowest was 27°C.