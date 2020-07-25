close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

Robbers snatch 67 sacrificial goats

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2020

A group of five armed men took four people, including goat sellers, hostage and snatched a truck loaded with sacrificial in Behns Colony on Friday. According to the Sukkan police, the robbers intercepted the truck carrying around 67 sacrficial goats worth Rs3.8 million. The police said they later found an empty truck in Sohrab Goth. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Worker dies in factory elevator fall

A man died after an elevator fell at a factory near Vita Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area on Friday. The deceased was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 24-year-old Safdar, son of Agha Khan. Police said the man was an employee at the factory and died when the elevator came crashing down. An investigation is under way to establish why the incident occurred.

