Retired cop shoots son dead

A retired policeman shot dead his son over a family dispute in Kashmir Colony within the limits of the Mehmoodabad police station on Friday. Police said 30-year-old Sunny, died on the spot after he was shot four times by his father, Bashir, a retired police constable, at their house. The culprit escaped after the incident. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.

Labourer dies

A labourer died of electrocution while working in a bungalow in Block 6 of PECHS on Friday. He was taken to the JPMC where he was identified as 24-year-old Asghar Ali, son of Ali Khan. The Tipu Sultan police said Ali, the resident of Baloch Colony, was working in a bungalow when he suffered an electric shock and died.