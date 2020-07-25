Iranian CG donates COVID-19 safety kits

Ahmad Mohammadi, consul general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, in a meeting with Shahnaz Hameed, chairperson of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in Sindh, exchanged views on cooperation between the Red Crescent Organisation of Iran and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

During this meeting, which was held at the head office of the Sindh Red Crescent Society, the two sides got informed about the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the two countries, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The Iranian consul general, referring to the capability of Iranian companies in the production of the state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing kits and different varieties of vaccines of the best quality at reasonable costs, announced his country’s readiness for the supply and export of these products to Pakistan. He handed over to the chairperson of the Sindh Red Crescent Society hundreds of coronavirus testing kits, which had been donated by an Iranian hospital.