Inquiry ordered after woman ‘slaps cop at police station’

A committee has been formed to investigate an incident in which a woman slapped a cop at the Zaman Town police station on Friday.

According to police, the woman had arrived in a car on the night between Thursday and Friday and told the policeman on duty at the gate to open the gate. However, when the cop refused to open the gate, she started honking the car horn. After a number of policemen and other people came outside the police station, and the woman stepped out of the car, started misbehaving and slapped the cop.

The other cops filmed the incident, and video went viral on social media. The woman who did not introduce herself and instead just showed a paper in which a TV channel logo was printed with the name of a person, Agha Farah Bhutto.

She claimed that she had come there to register a complaint of her mobile phone’s snatching but returned without registering a case. District Korangi SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar ordered an inquiry into the incident.