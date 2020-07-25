Sindh’s coronavirus death toll rises to 2,110 as 14 more die

As many as 14 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Sindh during last 24 hours, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday, adding that the death toll stood at 2,110 in the province.

“As many as 917 new cases of the coronavirus emerged when 11,812 samples were tested,” he said in his daily situation report on Friday. The chief minister said that 11,812 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, and tests resulted in 917 new cases that constituted an eight per cent detection rate. He added that so far 688,317 samples had been tested, and 116,800 cases had emerged all over Sindh, which constituted a 17 per cent detection rate.

Shah said 14 more patients died, brining the death toll to 2,110, which came to a 1.8 per cent mortality rate. He added that overnight 4,089 patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients who had recovered so far reached 103,491 that constituted an 89 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that currently 11,199 patients were under treatment, of them 10,445 are in home isolation, 59 at isolation centers and 695 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 428 patients was stated to be critical, and 67 had been shifted onto ventilators.

Sharing a district-wise breakdown of the new cases, he said 499 belonged to Karachi -- 173 from District South, East reporting 129, District Central 75, District Malir 45, District Korangi 43 and District West 34 cases. He added that Hyderabad had 50 new cases, Ghotki 31, Sukkur 25, Khairpur 24, Thatta 20, Shaheed Benazirabad and Umerkot 19 each, Sanghar 16, Jamshoro and Mirpurkhas 15, Badin 14, Jacobabad 13, Sujawal and Larkana 10 each, Kambar and Naushehroferoze nine each, Shikarpur, Dadu and Matiari six each, Tando Allahyar three and Tharparkar one case.